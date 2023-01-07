League “maybe” considered coin toss to resolve Bills-Bengals game

To its credit, the NFL considered a broad range of possibilities for dealing with the unprecedented situation involving the suspended, and ultimately canceled, Bills-Bengals game. Although changing the existing rules for dealing with the aftermath of an ultimately canceled game opens a potential can of worms, the league brainstormed through a bunch of potential choices in order to come up with the best of various bad options.

One potential solution included resolving the Bills-Bengals game with the same device that the league may use to determine home-field advantage for a potential Ravens-Bengals wild-card game.

A coin toss.

Among the theories making the rounds during a hectic and chaotic week was that the league would simply flip a coin to assign a winner and loser of the Bills-Bengals game, in order to get all teams to 17 games.

During a Friday conference call, Competition Committee chairperson Rich McKay was asked whether that possibility was considered.

“Not in the Competition Committee,” McKay said. “Maybe there were discussions at the league office about that. We never -- that was never brought to us or discussed with us.”

The Competition Committee took up the issue on Thursday night, after the league office finalized a plan for dealing with the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game. Along the way, a coin flip to resolve Bills-Bengals “maybe” was discussed. (It was.)

It seems a little nutty on the surface to rely on a coin toss. But the coin toss is already a key part of the game. It determines possession to start every contest. It determines possession to start overtime. It breaks ties for draft-pick positioning. (It’s how the Steelers got Terry Bradshaw , and how the Bears got Walter Payton .) And it represents the final tiebreaker for playoff positioning.

When I first heard about the possibility of a coin toss, I had another thought. Why not have each team nominate someone for a Madden simulation of the game? It’s far less arbitrary than a coin flip. It could have been televised. It would have generated tremendous interest, and ratings. And it would have goosed an esports industry (in which multiple NFL owners have invested ) that seems to be fluctuate in overall viability.