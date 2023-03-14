Leighton Vander Esch returns to Cowboys on two-year deal

Tuesday’s been a busy day for the Cowboys defense.

They agreed to a trade with the Colts that will bring cornerback Stephon Gilmore to Dallas and they also struck a deal with safety Donovan Wilson to stay in town. They followed those moves up with another one involving one of their own players. According to multiple reports, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will re-sign with the team.

Per those reports, it’s a two-year deal worth $11 million.

Vander Esch has been with the Cowboys since being selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. He has dealt with neck injuries at points in his career, but made 16 appearances for the Cowboys between the regular season and playoffs last year. He had 110 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble.