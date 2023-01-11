Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari limited in Giants practice

The Giants rested most of their starters during their Week 18 loss to the Eagles and they reaped the benefit of that decision at practice on Wednesday.

Every player on the active roster participated in their first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings. That includes a pair of front seven players who have been dealing with injuries.

Edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) were both limited participants on Wednesday. Both players were ruled out ahead of Week 18.

Center Jon Feliciano (back) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were also out last week and took part in practice on a limited basis. Defensive back Jason Pinnock (shoulder) was the team’s other limited player.

Defensive back Xavier McKinney (fingers) was a full participant.