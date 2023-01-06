 Skip navigation
Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari ruled out for Giants
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Published January 6, 2023 09:22 AM
The Giants defense will be without defensive end Leonard Williams and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on Sunday.

Both players have been out of practice all week and they have also been ruled out of the regular season finale against the Eagles. Ojulari has an ankle injury and Williams is dealing with a neck injury.

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee) is on track to miss another game after being listed as doubtful. Center Jon Feliciano (back) is listed as questionable and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him sit.

The Giants can’t move up or down from the No, 5 seed in the final weekend of the season, so there’s no real reward for them risking the health of players ahead of the postseason. Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as two-touchdown favorites, which suggests that they think the Giants will be holding out other players as well.