Leonard Williams: We have everything it takes to go even further in playoffs

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams had to wait a while to make his first postseason appearance, but he was able to double up before the team’s 2022 season came to an end.

The Giants beat the Vikings before falling to the Eagles in the divisional round in what most people saw as a surprising run under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants won’t be catching anyone off guard this time around, but Williams doesn’t think they need that element in order to last even longer in a second-straight trip to the playoffs.

“It motivates me a lot ,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “Last year shows me we have everything it takes right here in the building to go even further. We made it there. We added some more additions to our team. Just got closer, built more and more camaraderie. That was my first time going through the playoffs. We got a win in the playoffs. I’m getting closer toward the end of my career. That is something that really motivates me, is getting the ring.”

The Giants face five of their fellow 2022 playoff teams in the first six weeks of the season, so Williams and company will need to show their mettle right off the bat in order to position themselves for another postseason berth this time around.