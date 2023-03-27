Les Snead: Rams have interest in Odell Beckham, but he has to decide his next chapter

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Les Snead: Rams have interest in Odell Beckham, but he has to decide his next chapter

  
Published March 27, 2023 02:02 PM
nbc_pft_odellbeckham_230323
March 23, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether the Jets would be an ideal landing spot for Odell Beckham Jr., given Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson are on the roster.

The Rams are interested in bringing Odell Beckham Jr. back, if the price is right.

Rams General Manager Les Snead said today that the Rams have “definitely” discussed signing Beckham and have outlined what they’re willing to offer him. But Snead indicated that the ball is in Beckham’s court as far as whether he’s willing to accept the contract the Rams have offered.

“I think Odell is going to have to determine his next chapter,” Snead said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Beckham indicated he has been offered only $4 million a year and wants significantly more than that. Snead’s comments suggest the Rams aren’t going to come up from what they’ve already offered.

Beckham signed with the Rams in November of 2021, three days after the Browns cut him, and he helped them win the Super Bowl. But he suffered a torn ACL in that Super Bowl, and he missed the entire 2022 season. Plenty of teams have shown interest in signing Beckham, but being interested in him and being willing to give him the kind of money he’s seeking are two different things.