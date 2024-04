Free agent cornerback Levi Wallace is visiting the Broncos on Friday, Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report reports.

Wallace, 28, spent the past two seasons with the Steelers.

In 2023, he totaled two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and 38 tackles in 16 games, nine of which were starts.

He has 12 interceptions and 54 passes defensed in his five seasons.

Wallace began his career in Buffalo, spending four seasons with the Bills and making 52 starts.