Lewis Cine: I feel like I’m a better player, person having gone through injury rehab

  
Published May 26, 2023 06:56 AM

Vikings safety Lewis Cine’s took another step forward on the path back to the playing field this week.

Cine is working with the team at their OTAs as he continues to recover from the compound fracture of his leg that he suffered in Week Four last season. The 2022 first-round pick missed the rest of the year, but says he’s “been going like everyone else” in the offseason program and that he believes he will benefit in the long run from having to fight his way back from such a serious injury.

“I feel like as a player and as a person I’m better for it ,” Cine said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press.

The Vikings defense underwhelmed last season, which led to the hiring of Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator. It’s unclear exactly how Cine will be used in Flores’ defense, but having him healthy and able to contribute should help the team’s bid for a better showing on that side of the ball.