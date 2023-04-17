Lewis Cine on rehab: It’s a marathon, not a sprint

Vikings safety Lewis Cine’s rookie season ended when he suffered a a compound fracture of his lower left leg during a game in London last October and he’s been doing rehab work for some time in order to get ready for this season.

Cine called that a “grueling process” during a Monday press conference, but added that he’s “doing great, progressing well” as the team’s offseason program gets underway. Cine said he’s not taking on a “full load” at this point and said his approach is that “it’s a marathon, not a sprint” to get back on the field.

“Just taking it a day at a time. I’m not trying to look too far ahead, I’m not trying to do that. Just be where my feet are,” Cine said.

Cine said he doesn’t have a date in mind for when he wants to be able to do everything because he’s listening to the messages his body is sending him as his work continues, but it’s safe to say that the 2022 first-round pick has an eye on being in the Vikings secondary come September.