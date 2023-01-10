Liam Coen departs Rams to return to Kentucky as OC

If Sean McVay does decide to return to coach the Rams in 2023, he’s going to have a major opening on his staff.

Kentucky officially announced Liam Coen is returning to be the program’s offensive coordinator. The move was previously reported in December, but Coen declined to address it at the time.

As part of his statement released by Kentucky on his return, Coen said, “I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process .”

Coen was the Rams assistant receivers coach from 2018-2019 and the club’s assistant QBs coach in 2020. He left Los Angeles to be Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2021. But he replaced now Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2022.

Depending on how things shake out, Los Angeles could also be in need of a defensive coordinator, as the Broncos have requested to interview Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.