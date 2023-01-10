 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Liam Coen departs Rams to return to Kentucky as OC

  
Published January 10, 2023 08:14 AM
nbc_pft_mcvay_230110
January 10, 2023 08:10 AM
Sean McVay increasingly sounds like he won't be back to coach the Rams next year, and Florio and Simms agree that it's largely because he wants no part of an upcoming rebuild.

If Sean McVay does decide to return to coach the Rams in 2023, he’s going to have a major opening on his staff.

Kentucky officially announced Liam Coen is returning to be the program’s offensive coordinator. The move was previously reported in December, but Coen declined to address it at the time.

As part of his statement released by Kentucky on his return, Coen said, “I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process .”

Coen was the Rams assistant receivers coach from 2018-2019 and the club’s assistant QBs coach in 2020. He left Los Angeles to be Kentucky’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2021. But he replaced now Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell as the Rams offensive coordinator in 2022.

Depending on how things shake out, Los Angeles could also be in need of a defensive coordinator, as the Broncos have requested to interview Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.