Lions add Jack Campbell at No. 18

The Lions have made their second pick of the first round.

Head coach Dan Campbell’s team selected linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick of the 2023 draft. They originally held the sixth pick, but traded down to No. 12 and selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs earlier in the evening.

Campbell had 128 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and two interceptions for Iowa in 2022 and he won the Dick Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He’s the second Iowa defensive player taken in the first round as Lukas Van Ness went to the Packers with the 13th overall pick.

The Lions do not have any other first-rounders, but they have three second-round picks and a third-rounder on tap for Friday night.