MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions agree to terms with Michael Badgley

  
Published March 17, 2023 08:43 AM
nbc_pft_davidmontgomery_230315
March 15, 2023 09:11 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' acquisition of David Montgomery, despite their current duo of Deandre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and the likelihood that Williams will leave.

Detroit is bringing back its kicker.

The Lions have agreed to terms on a new deal with Michael Badgley, according to agent Brian McLaughlin.

Badgley joined the Lions’ practice squad in early October, took over the job, and kept it through the rest of the regular season. He hit 20-of-24 field goals and all 33 of his extra points.

Badgley kicked for the Chargers from 2018-2020 before spending time with Indianapolis, Tennessee, and Chicago.

He’s connected on 81.7 percent of his career field goals and 96.9 percent of his extra points.