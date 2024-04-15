Lions announce they’ve re-signed three ERFAs

The Lions announced they’ve officially re-signed three of their exclusive rights free agents.

Running back Craig Reynolds, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, and linebacker James Houston have all agreed to re-up with the club.

Reynolds appeared in all 17 games for Detroit last season, rushing for 179 yards with one touchdown. He also caught five passes for 47 yards while playing 11 percent of offensive snaps and 47 percent of special teams snaps.

Awosika played 15 games with three starts for Detroit in 2023, playing 252 offensive snaps with 65 special teams snaps.

Houston has appeared in nine games with three starts for the Lions over the last two years. He recorded 8.0 sacks in 2022 but suffered a leg injury early in the 2023 season that limited him to just two games.