Lions bring back Will Harris

The Lions are continuing to prioritize their secondary this week, and are now bringing back one of their own defensive backs.

Will Harris, who can play both cornerback and safety, will return to Detroit on a one-year deal, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

A 2019 third-round draft pick, Harris has spent his entire four-year career with the Lions. Last year he became their starting slot cornerback and impressed the Lions’ coaching staff after previously playing more at safety.

The Lions have also agreed to deals with cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley this week.