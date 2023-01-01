 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions dominate Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:56 AM
nbc_pft_week17ripthrough_221230
December 30, 2022 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King rip through some of the biggest storylines in the NFL in Week 17, from Geno Smith's revenge game against the Jets to the Lions needing a win at home against the Bears.

With one week left in the season, the Lions remain in playoff contention.

A dominant 41-10 win today over the Bears kept Detroit in the NFC wild card race.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was poised and efficient, throwing for three touchdown passes and no interceptions, and Jamaal Williams ran for 144 yards. The Lions’ offense was excellent.

And the Lions’ defense was surprisingly effective: Although Justin Fields topped 100 rushing yards, he couldn’t do much of anything throwing the ball, and the Lions pressured him all day. In fact, the pressure was so relentless that Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surely be questioned about why he left his rookie quarterback in the game so long to take such a beating.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 8-8, and they can still make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, if they beat the Packers next week and the Seahawks lose at least one more game. The loss drops the Bears to 3-13, and they’re not in contention for anything other than the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.