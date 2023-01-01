Lions dominate Bears, keep playoff hopes alive

With one week left in the season, the Lions remain in playoff contention.

A dominant 41-10 win today over the Bears kept Detroit in the NFC wild card race.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff was poised and efficient, throwing for three touchdown passes and no interceptions, and Jamaal Williams ran for 144 yards. The Lions’ offense was excellent.

And the Lions’ defense was surprisingly effective: Although Justin Fields topped 100 rushing yards, he couldn’t do much of anything throwing the ball, and the Lions pressured him all day. In fact, the pressure was so relentless that Bears coach Matt Eberflus will surely be questioned about why he left his rookie quarterback in the game so long to take such a beating.

The win improves the Lions’ record to 8-8, and they can still make the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the NFC, if they beat the Packers next week and the Seahawks lose at least one more game. The loss drops the Bears to 3-13, and they’re not in contention for anything other than the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.