Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Lions GM Brad Holmes: When picking in the Top 10, you have to evaluate the QBs

  
Published April 20, 2023 07:41 AM
nbc_pft_cjstroud_230420
April 20, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio says if C.J. Stroud drops in the draft, it'll be because the teams don't view him as highly as the media and will have nothing to do with anything that did or didn't happen with the Manning Passing Academy.

It would be a surprise if the Lions drafted a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says that any time you’re picking that high, you have to consider whether a franchise quarterback is available.

Holmes said the Lions have evaluated the top quarterback prospects and are keeping all their options open at No. 6.

“You don’t have a crystal ball, you’ve just got to do all the research, and we brought some quarterbacks in and did our just due on them,” Holmes said. “I say all the time, when you’re picking in the Top 10, you want to make sure you’re thorough on the quarterback market and I believe we’ve done that. We have a good idea. There’s always going to be a surprise on draft night, that’s what makes it fun, but we’ll definitely be prepared. We’ve got an idea, but you never know when a curveball might be thrown.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 overall and won’t be there when the Lions pick, but depending on which mock draft you believe, the Lions could have a shot at Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Holmes isn’t tipping his hand, but the Lions have at least done their homework to thoroughly evaluate the available quarterbacks.