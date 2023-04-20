Lions GM Brad Holmes: When picking in the Top 10, you have to evaluate the QBs

It would be a surprise if the Lions drafted a quarterback with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but Lions General Manager Brad Holmes says that any time you’re picking that high, you have to consider whether a franchise quarterback is available.

Holmes said the Lions have evaluated the top quarterback prospects and are keeping all their options open at No. 6.

“You don’t have a crystal ball, you’ve just got to do all the research, and we brought some quarterbacks in and did our just due on them,” Holmes said. “I say all the time, when you’re picking in the Top 10, you want to make sure you’re thorough on the quarterback market and I believe we’ve done that. We have a good idea. There’s always going to be a surprise on draft night, that’s what makes it fun, but we’ll definitely be prepared. We’ve got an idea, but you never know when a curveball might be thrown.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to go No. 1 overall and won’t be there when the Lions pick, but depending on which mock draft you believe, the Lions could have a shot at Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson. Holmes isn’t tipping his hand, but the Lions have at least done their homework to thoroughly evaluate the available quarterbacks.