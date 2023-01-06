Lions list Jeff Okudah, Frank Ragnow as questionable

The Lions can’t get into the playoffs with a win against the Packers, but they can’t get in without one and Friday brought their final injury report ahead of their Sunday night game in Green Bay.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah was added to the report on Friday as a limited participant with an elbow injury. Okudah dealt with multiple injuries their first two seasons, but has started 15 games this season and has 73 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Center Frank Ragnow missed practice the last two practices with a foot injury, but returned on Friday and joins Okudah with a questionable tag.

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), and safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) are also listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Kayode Awosika (ankle) is the only player that has been ruled out.

In addition to a win, the Lions need a Seahawks loss in order to advance to the playoffs.