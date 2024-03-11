Lions re-sign Graham Glasgow to three-year deal

Lions guard Graham Glasgow will remain in Detroit without testing free agency first.

The Lions and Glasgow have agreed to a three-year contract today, according to multiple reports.

Glasgow signed a one-year contract with the Lions last year after he was released by the Broncos. Now he’s getting a little more security in Detroit, where he was drafted in 2016 and played for four years before spending three years in Denver.

The 31-year-old Glasgow played in every game for the Lions last year and was in on 90 percent of their offensive snaps. The Lions’ other starting guard from 2023, Jonah Jackson, is set to hit free agency on Wednesday, but Glasgow will stick around.