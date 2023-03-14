 Skip navigation
Lions re-sign Matt Nelson

  
Published March 14, 2023 06:16 AM
nbc_csu_jonessutton_230313
March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

The Lions did not tender tackle Matt Nelson as a restricted free agent, but he won’t be joining a new team this offseason.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed Nelson. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Nelson joined the Lions after going undrafted as a defensive lineman out of Iowa. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad while learning his new position and then played in 16 games during the 2020 season. He made 11 starts in 2021 and then returned to a reserve role for his 13 appearances during the 2022 season.

The Lions have also re-signed defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs and linebacker Alex Anzalone over the last couple of days. They also agreed to sign free agent cornerback Cam Sutton on Monday.