Lions re-sign Nate Sudfeld

The Lions have brought back their backup quarterback.

Detroit has re-signed Nate Sudfeld, the club announced on Friday.

Sudfeld joined the Lions in late August after he was cut by the 49ers. He served as Jared Goff’s backup, appearing in just two games and playing nine offensive snaps.

Sudfeld has appeared in six career games since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2016, completing 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Most of his playing time came for the Eagles from 2017-2020.

While the Lions now have Goff and Sudfeld under contract, G.M. Brad Holmes has not ruled out drafting a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 18 in this year’s draft.