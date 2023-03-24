 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Lions re-sign Nate Sudfeld

  
Published March 24, 2023 07:20 AM
March 23, 2023 08:53 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Scale of 1-10” to evaluate how badly teams in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft need to select a QB, featuring the Colts, Seahawks, Lions, Raiders and Falcons.

The Lions have brought back their backup quarterback.

Detroit has re-signed Nate Sudfeld, the club announced on Friday.

Sudfeld joined the Lions in late August after he was cut by the 49ers. He served as Jared Goff’s backup, appearing in just two games and playing nine offensive snaps.

Sudfeld has appeared in six career games since entering the league as a sixth-round pick in 2016, completing 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Most of his playing time came for the Eagles from 2017-2020.

While the Lions now have Goff and Sudfeld under contract, G.M. Brad Holmes has not ruled out drafting a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 18 in this year’s draft.