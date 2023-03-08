 Skip navigation
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions re-sign Ross Pierschbacher

  
Published March 8, 2023 09:44 AM
The Lions have re-signed one of their impending restricted free agents.

The team announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacker on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the lowest restricted free agent tender is $2.627 million this season. The Lions could have tendered him at that amount, but going this route suggests he signed for less money.

Pierschbacher was a Washington fifth-round pick in 2019 and he appeared in five games with the team during his rookie season. He spent most of the next season on the practice squad, but played in three games for the Eagles late in the year.

After spending 2021 on the Jets practice squad, Pierschbacher moved on to Detroit last year and made three appearances on special teams.