Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Lions release Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore after gambling suspension announcement

  
Published April 21, 2023 07:40 AM
nbc_pft_detdtraftneeds_230413
April 13, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Lions must focus on in the draft and explain how strengthening their interior defensive line and CBs could make them consistent contenders.

The NFL suspended four members of the Lions on Friday for violations of the league’s gambling policy and the team announced that two of those players have been dropped from the roster a short time later.

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore were each suspended indefinitely for their violations and the team announced that both of them have been released. Both players will be eligible to apply for reinstatement after missing the entire 2023 season.

Wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games and will remain on the roster.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” General Manager Brad Holmes said in a statement. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules. We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately. We are disappointed by the decision making demonstrated by Stanley and Jameson and will work with both players to ensure they understand the severity of these violations and have clarity on the league rules moving forward.”

Cephus was a 2020 fifth-round pick who has played in 22 games for the Lions. Moore appeared in 56 games over the last four seasons.