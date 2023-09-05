Lions rest Frank Ragnow at Tuesday’s practice

There was one change from Monday on the Lions’ second injury report of the week.

Center Frank Ragnow did not practice after being listed as a limited participant on Monday. Ragnow was listed with a toe injury on the team’s first injury report and the Lions added a note that Ragnow’s absence on Tuesday was in order to rest.

If Ragnow is back on the field Wednesday, it seems likely that he’ll be snapping the ball in Kansas City on Thursday night.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley remained limited with a knee injury while defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (illness) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring) got in full practices. While Buggs is practicing fully, he said the team has already informed him that he won’t be playing against the Chiefs.