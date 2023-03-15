 Skip navigation
Lions restructure Charles Harris’ contract

  
Published March 15, 2023 05:45 AM
nbc_csu_jonessutton_230313
March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

The Lions have freed up a little more cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on Wednesday afternoon.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contract of defensive end Charles Harris. The move frees up just over $2.8 million in cap space.

Harris was limited to six games during the 2022 season and ended the year on injured reserve with a groin injury. He has had 79 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles over his two seasons in Detroit.

The Lions will use their cap space to start finalizing the signings of running back David Montgomery, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and cornerback Cameron Sutton on Wednesday.