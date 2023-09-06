Lions rule Emmanuel Moseley out for Thursday night

Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley came off the physically unable to perform list ahead of the team’s cut to 53 players, but he’s not quite ready to play yet.

Moseley has been ruled out of Thursday night’s opener against the Chiefs. Moseley, who signed with the Lions this offseason, is coming off a torn ACL and he was a limited practice participant all week, but the team feels he needs a little more time to work himself back into playing shape.

The Lions will have a few extra days off before hosting the Seahawks in Week Two, so Moseley could make his Lions debut in that contest.

No other Lions players received an injury designation for Thursday night.