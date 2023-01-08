Lions still alive, Rams-Seahawks headed to overtime tied at 16

That sound you just heard might be the Lions cheering in the locker room at Lambeau Field.

With a chance to win and end Detroit’s postseason hopes, Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to send the game against Los Angeles to overtime tied at 16-16.

The Lions’ postseason hopes rely on the Seahawks losing to the Rams on Sunday afternoon. So they’ll know whether or not they’re still alive by the time their game against the Packers kicks off.

Seattle got in position to win the game when quarterback Geno Smith took a scramble 25 yards to the L.A. 45 with just 40 seconds to go. He ran into Jalen Ramsey as he went out of bounds, which resulted in a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the Rams’ defensive back.

After a Ken Walker run was stuffed for a two-yard gain, Smith spiked the ball with three seconds left on the clock to set up Myers’ 46-yard attempt. But that “doinked” off the yellow pole and sent the game to an extra 10-minute period.