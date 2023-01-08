 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions still alive, Rams-Seahawks headed to overtime tied at 16

  
Published January 8, 2023 02:22 PM
nbc_csu_larsea_230105
January 5, 2023 12:00 PM
Sean McVay has called Los Angeles' season “a professional failure,” but the Rams have an opportunity to play spoiler on the road against the Seahawks, though Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like Seattle in a close contest.

That sound you just heard might be the Lions cheering in the locker room at Lambeau Field.

With a chance to win and end Detroit’s postseason hopes, Seattle kicker Jason Myers sent a 46-yard field goal off the right upright to send the game against Los Angeles to overtime tied at 16-16.

The Lions’ postseason hopes rely on the Seahawks losing to the Rams on Sunday afternoon. So they’ll know whether or not they’re still alive by the time their game against the Packers kicks off.

Seattle got in position to win the game when quarterback Geno Smith took a scramble 25 yards to the L.A. 45 with just 40 seconds to go. He ran into Jalen Ramsey as he went out of bounds, which resulted in a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the Rams’ defensive back.

After a Ken Walker run was stuffed for a two-yard gain, Smith spiked the ball with three seconds left on the clock to set up Myers’ 46-yard attempt. But that “doinked” off the yellow pole and sent the game to an extra 10-minute period.