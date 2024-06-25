Lions to host six training camp practices open to public in 2024

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions to host six training camp practices open to public in 2024

  
Published June 25, 2024 03:55 PM

The Lions will host several opportunities for fans to see the club practice later this summer.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that the club will have six open training camp practices, with another three sessions exclusively for Lions Loyal members.

The first practice for Lions Loyal members is set for Saturday, July 27 and the first session open to the public is on Monday, July 29.

While training camp practices are free to attend, fans will need to register for a ticket on the Lions’ website. Registration is limited to four tickets per person. Sign-ups will begin on July 16.

Members of the Lions Loyal program will receive separate information on how to claim their training camp tickets starting on July 9.