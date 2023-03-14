 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions to re-sign John Cominsky

  
Published March 14, 2023 11:38 AM
nbc_csu_jonessutton_230313
March 13, 2023 01:48 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack reports that Jonathan Jones is re-signing with the Patriots on a two-year deal, as well as former Steelers CB Cam Sutton signing a three-year deal with the Lions.

Defensive lineman John Cominsky said last week that he wanted to be back with the Lions .

Now he and Detroit have made that happen.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Cominsky has agreed to a two-year deal with the Lions worth $8.5 million with $4 million guaranteed. Cominsky can also earn another $1 million in incentives.

Detroit claimed Cominsky off waivers during the offseason program last year and he ended up being a key member of the team’s defense. In 14 games with eight starts, Cominsky recorded 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

A fourth-round pick in 2019, Cominsky appeared in 27 games with one start for Atlanta before the club cut him last May.