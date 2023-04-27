 Skip navigation
Lions trade Rams’ pick to Cardinals, who take Paris Johnson

  
Published April 27, 2023 05:05 PM
The Arizona Cardinals move back up in the 2023 NFL Draft to get Paris Johnson Jr., a talented offensive tackle out of Ohio State.

The Lions secured the sixth overall pick in the draft, thanks to the Rams stinking last year. The Lions have now given that pick away.

The Cardinals have traded up to No. 6 from No. 12, the pick they acquired in trading down with the Texans. To make the move up by six spots, the Cardinals surrendered only the No. 34 overall pick in the draft.

And with that selection, the Cardinals took the guy quarterback Kyler Murray coveted -- Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson, Jr.

Many thought the Cardinals would have taken him at No. 3. Instead, they worked the board, picked up a first- and third-round pick in 2024, kept a high second-round pick, and still got the guy they quite likely would have taken in the first place, at No. 3.