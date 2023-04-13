Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells, Mike Vrabel are finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots have announced this year’s finalists for election to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Logan Mankins, Bill Parcells, and Mike Vrabel have been selected by the nomination committee. A fan vote will determine which member of the trio is inducted this year.

Mankins was a 2005 first-round pick who started 130 games at guard for the team before being traded to the Buccaneers ahead of the 2014 season. He was named a first-team All-Pro once and he was selected for seven Pro Bowls during his time in New England.

Parcells went 32-32 over four seasons as the team’s head coach. He took them to Super Bowl XXXI and left to become the Jets head coach after losing to the Packers in that game.

Vrabel, who currently coaches the Titans, won three Super Bowls as a linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2007 and caught 10 passes for 10 touchdowns while moonlighting as a tight end.

The winner of the fan vote will be inducted alongside longtime assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was selected for induction by Patriots owner Robert Kraft earlier this year.