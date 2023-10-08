Long Breece Hall TD run puts Jets up 15-13

The Jets bungled a chance to score points at the end of the first half, so running back Breece Hall made sure they didn’t have to make any snap decisions early in the third quarter.

After forcing a three-and-out by the Broncos, the Jets took possession of the ball at their 28-yard-line. Hall took a handoff from Zach Wilson and sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein’s extra point put the Jets up 15-13 with 13:29 left to play in the third quarter.

Hall had four carries for 72 yards in Denver last season, including a 62-yard touchdown, but tore his ACL during the game. Sunday’s touchdown in Denver was his first since that game and it was a big lift for a scuffling Jets offense.