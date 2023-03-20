 Skip navigation
Lonnie Johnson agrees to one-year deal with Saints

  
Published March 20, 2023 03:36 PM
Free agent defensive back Lonnie Johnson is signing a one-year deal with the Saints, Jordan Schultz of TheScore reports.

Johnson confirmed the signing by replying to Schultz’s post, writing, "@saints, let’s get to work.”

He visited the Seahawks last week.

Johnson, 27, played 12 games with the Titans last season, seeing action on 165 defensive snaps and 182 on special teams. He had 11 tackles.

The Texans made Johnson a second-round pick in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons in Houston. He was traded to the Chiefs last May but waived during training camp before landing with Tennessee.

In 2021, Johnson had three interceptions and six passes defensed in 14 games, including seven starts, for Houston.