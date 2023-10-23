Looking back at the seventh Sunday of the season

You know the drill by now. Even if you do, I’ll briefly explain it. Maybe not briefly.

Right after halftime of the Sunday night game, most of the Football Night in America crew gathers at the big desk in the main studio to break down the Sunday that was, while also keeping an eye on the ongoing Sunday night game.

We have a lot of fun doing it, in part because we are (or at least I am) loopy after a long day.

This week, we have a speed round at the end inspired by something Colts owner Jim Irsay recently said (that can be a dicey proposition). It’s an idea from resident producer and Jets fan James Kaminsky, who did not have the burden of worrying about his favorite team losing on Sunday since the Jets were on a bye.

So here’s Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and yours truly reviewing the big storylines from Sunday.