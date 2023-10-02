Looking back at Week 4

My Monday routine includes posting before PFT Live begins the video from the Football Night in America desk that looks back at the Sunday that was. This week, my Monday routine got knocked a little sideways, due to the fact that I finally caught COVID and had to stay home this weekend.

So I participated in the conversation remotely, with Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, and Maria Taylor.

The video is attached, featuring a review of all the big games and important moments from the fourth Sunday of the 2023 regular season.

If/when the video isn’t posted here, you can see it on the NFL on NBC YouTube page. If you haven’t subscribed yet, you should.