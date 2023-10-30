Looking back at Week 8 with the FNIA crew

Another week, another recap of the week that was in the NFL.

Sunday was a busy day, given that none of the league’s 32 teams were on a bye. We got it all synthesized and summarized from the Football Night in America desk after the afternoon games ended.

So here’s Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry, and yours truly with conversation about the stuff that happened on the eighth Sunday of the 2023 regular season.

We close with a Halloween-inspired speed round. Stick around for that. Or fast-forward to it. Either way, check it out.

After PFT Live, that is, which starts now on Peacock and SiriusXM 85.