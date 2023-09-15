LT Oli Udoh carted off as Vikings drive to touchdown

 Skip navigation
Published September 14, 2023 10:55 PM

Vikings starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw dressed but did not play because of an ankle injury. Instead, he has spent the game on the sideline, sans helmet, watching.

The only time he came onto the field was to check on his backup, Oli Udoh.

Udoh was injured while blocking for Kirk Cousins on a 23-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-three in the fourth quarter. It kept the drive alive for Cousins to find a wide open K.J. Osborn for a 10-yard score that has drawn the Vikings to within 27-20 of the Eagles with 7:41 remaining.

Udoh unfortunately was carted off the field and ruled out with a knee injury.

David Quessenberry replaced him.