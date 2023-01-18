 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Luke Getsy, Patrick Graham will be Senior Bowl head coaches

  
Published January 18, 2023 03:51 AM
nbc_pk_wcwkendreax_230117
January 17, 2023 01:32 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons offer their takeaways from Wild Card weekend, including the Bills' near-upset at home and Brett Maher's historically bad night in Tampa.

In past years, the two Senior Bowl teams have been coached by the staffs of two different NFL teams but there will be a different approach this year.

The coaching staffs will be made up of coaches from several teams and they will be headed up by a pair of current coordinators. The Senior Bowl announced on Wednesday that Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will coach the American team and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head up the National squad.

Getsy will be aided by Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London and Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington. Saints quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Ronald Curry and Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown. Those assistants will serve as coordinators on their respective sides of the ball.

The announcement says other coaches from various teams will be “placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs” under the new format that’s in place this season.