Luke Getsy: Playing Justin Fields Saturday about “that chemistry thing”

Justin Fields is established as the Bears’ starting quarterback, but that isn’t going to stop the team from playing him against the Titans on Saturday.

Fields is going to start the team’s first preseason game of the summer and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy explained the rationale for the team’s approach on Thursday. Getsy told reporters that Fields is playing with new backs, receivers, and linemen who need to all be on the same page come Week One.

“I think it kind of falls back into the chemistry thing, right?” Getsy said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Getting that group, kind of for the first time. Having that experience for the first time.”

The Bears will have joint practices against the Colts next week, which will offer them another chance to work on the chemistry they need to have down by September 10.