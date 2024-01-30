Luke Getsy set for interviews with Patriots, Saints

Former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is scheduled for a couple of interviews for coordinator roles with other teams over the next two days.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Getsy is set to interview with the Patriots on Tuesday and the Saints on Wednesday. Breer adds that this is Getsy’s second interview with the team, which means that the first meeting between the two sides flew under the radar.

Getsy spent the last two seasons running the offense in Chicago and he was with the Packers for seven of the previous eight seasons. The Bears finished 23rd and 18th in points scored during his two years with the team.

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson has also had multiple interviews with the Saints about the coordinator role.