Mac Jones has 49ers out to 7-0 lead

Brock who?

Mac Jones, who is starting for the third time this season in the absence of Brock Purdy, drove the 49ers right down the field after the opening kickoff. The 49ers lead 7-0.

The 49ers had two penalties in the eight-play, 72-yard drive, with Connor Colby called for a false start and Colton McKivitz a holding penalty. No matter.

When you have Christian McCaffrey, you have a chance.

The running back had three carries for 10 yards and two catches for 30 yards.

Jones was 5-for-5 for 77 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard throw to Jake Tonges. Jones, who started in victories in Weeks 2-3, has five touchdown passes and one interception this season.