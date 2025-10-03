 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251002.jpg
Week 5 best bets: Lock in the Lions
nbc_csu_wshvslac_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Commanders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_tenvsari_251002.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Titans vs. Cardinals

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mac Jones has 49ers out to 7-0 lead

  
Published October 2, 2025 08:28 PM

Brock who?

Mac Jones, who is starting for the third time this season in the absence of Brock Purdy, drove the 49ers right down the field after the opening kickoff. The 49ers lead 7-0.

The 49ers had two penalties in the eight-play, 72-yard drive, with Connor Colby called for a false start and Colton McKivitz a holding penalty. No matter.

When you have Christian McCaffrey, you have a chance.

The running back had three carries for 10 yards and two catches for 30 yards.

Jones was 5-for-5 for 77 yards and a touchdown, a 6-yard throw to Jake Tonges. Jones, who started in victories in Weeks 2-3, has five touchdown passes and one interception this season.