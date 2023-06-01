 Skip navigation
Mac Jones: JuJu Smith-Schuster is a football nerd, kind of like me

  
Published June 1, 2023 06:25 AM

The Patriots landed a significant free agent in JuJu Smith-Schuster, who should be a good addition to the team’s receiving corps.

On Wednesday, quarterback Mac Jones told reporters that he and Smith-Schuster have already started developing a good relationship on and off the field.

“I think JuJu’s done a great job, also from a leadership standpoint,” Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “Coming in, that’s someone who adds veteran leadership from different places. He just came off of a Super Bowl team, so what a great value to our offense. Obviously, when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great because he has the experience and he loves talking about football.

He’s just a football nerd , I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

Smith-Schuster caught 78 passes for 933 yards with three touchdowns for the Chiefs in the regular season last year. He then caught 10 passes for 89 yards in three postseason games.

With the addition of Smith-Schuster and also Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator , Jones should be in a better position to succeed in 2023.