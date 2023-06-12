 Skip navigation
Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins: Obviously, we’d love to have him

  
Published June 12, 2023 10:11 AM
June 12, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O’Brien could come together in New England, given their past in Houston, and assess if the WR would be willing to go elsewhere for less.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered little specifics when asked about free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visiting the franchise this week, other than saying he isn’t a travel agent .

But quarterback Mac Jones said he’d welcome the addition of the three-time, first-team All-Pro when asked about Hopkins at his Monday press conference.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So obviously, we’d love to have him .”

But, Jones continued, the Patriots already have a great group of receivers.

“We just know that we want to win and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I’ve been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team,” Jones said. “We’ve come out here and really bought into the system. That’ll really show in training camp, preseason and stuff. It’s sometimes hard to show that out here [during the offseason program].

“But I’ve been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs, and all the receivers, the young guys the old guys like DP [DeVante Parker] and everybody. So, we have a good group. And definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together. And whoever is in that room, we’re just going to try to dominate together.”

The Patriots did add JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and he should provide a significant boost to the receivers group. But signing Hopkins likely wouldn’t make New England any worse.