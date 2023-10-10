Mac Jones: You can’t look back, you have to move forward

When Patriots quarterback Mac Jones spoke to the media last week, he was coming off a humiliating loss to the Cowboys that ended with Bailey Zappe running the New England offense.

Jones said he wanted to “just focus on my job, play-by-play” so that he could “play fast and play free” against the Saints in Week Five. That plan did not work out for Jones on Sunday.

The Patriots lost 34-0 and Jones once again ended the day watching Zappe play in garbage time of a lopsided loss. The Patriots are sticking with Jones as their starter, but each week makes it harder to believe that brighter days are ahead for an offense that has only scored 55 points this season.

On Monday, Jones went on WEEI to discuss this week’s plan for trying to get things back on track.

“The biggest things is trying to figure out the root cause to each of the issues,” Jones said. “That’s playing better as a team, that’s playing better for me as the quarterback. We just didn’t have the answers to the test yesterday. You just gotta move forward in this league. That’s what it is. You can’t look back, you’ve got to move forward. I’m not happy with anything. Nobody is, and it starts with me as the quarterback.”

The Patriots haven’t had many answers through the first five weeks of the season and more of the same in the coming weeks will lead many to wonder if they can pass any tests this season.