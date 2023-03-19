Mack Hollins, Falcons agree to one-year deal

The Falcons have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with receiver Mack Hollins, according to multiple reports.

Hollins, 29, joins Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd in the receivers room in Atlanta, likely as the No. 2.

He had a career-best 57 catches for 690 yards for the Raiders in 2022.

The Eagles made him a fourth-round pick in 2017, and Hollins played 28 games with two starts over three seasons in Philadelphia.

He joined the Dolphins late in the 2019 season and appeared in 37 games with five starts in Miami before joining the Raiders a year ago.

In six seasons, Hollins has 113 receptions for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns.