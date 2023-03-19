 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mack Hollins, Falcons agree to one-year deal

  
Published March 19, 2023 06:20 PM
nbc_csu_jonnusmithfalcons_230313
March 13, 2023 01:38 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms offer their take on the Falcons' moves early in NFL free agency, as Arthur Smith looks to recreate the devastating run-first attack he had with the Titans.

The Falcons have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal with receiver Mack Hollins, according to multiple reports.

Hollins, 29, joins Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd in the receivers room in Atlanta, likely as the No. 2.

He had a career-best 57 catches for 690 yards for the Raiders in 2022.

The Eagles made him a fourth-round pick in 2017, and Hollins played 28 games with two starts over three seasons in Philadelphia.

He joined the Dolphins late in the 2019 season and appeared in 37 games with five starts in Miami before joining the Raiders a year ago.

In six seasons, Hollins has 113 receptions for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns.