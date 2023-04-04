 Skip navigation
Magic Johnson confirms Commanders "bid is in"

  
Published April 4, 2023 08:16 AM
March 29, 2023 08:43 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what Dan Synder should look for when deciding between the two reported bids to buy the Commanders -- one from Steve Apostolopoulos and one from a group led by Josh Harris.

Magic Johnson has made it clear. He’s part of a group that is trying to buy the Washington Commanders.

Our bid is in ,” Johnson said on Today, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com. “We hope that we win. We don’t know what’s going to happen ... We’ll see what happens with Mr. Snyder making that decision. But we’re excited about it.”

Johnson is part of the group led by Josh Harris.

The Harris group reportedly has made a $6 billion bid. Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also has reportedly submitted a $6 billion bid. There has been no reporting on how the tie will be broken.

The Harris bid reportedly has more sound financial footing. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to lurk in the weeds.