 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Maliek Collins agrees to two-year extension with Texans

  
Published June 14, 2023 10:17 AM
UrM0vMDENUD0
June 14, 2023 12:22 PM
J.J. Watt, Andre Johnson, DeAndre Hopkins, Duane Brown and Arian Foster are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the Houston Texans' best 21st century non-QBs.

Maliek Collins is the latest defensive tackle to land a contract extension this offseason.

The Texans and Collins’ agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha hammered out the terms of a two-year, $23 million extension in recent talks. The deal comes after the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Daron Payne, Jeffery Simmons, and Ed Oliver have landed new deals with their teams.

Collins was a 2016 third-round pick by the Cowboys and spent four years in Dallas before moving on to the Raiders in 2020. He signed with the Texans in 2021 and has 66 tackles, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries in 30 games for Houston.

Collins may not be the last defensive tackle to land a new contract this offseason. Chris Jones is holding out of Chiefs minicamp in hopes of landing a new contract and Quinnen Williams is looking for the same from the Jets.