Malik Willis: I’m just focusing on what I can control

The Titans have Ryan Tannehill at quarterback and drafted Will Levis early in the second round.

But the club still has Malik Willis, a third-round pick in 2022 who looked like he had to play before he was ready as a rookie.

Entering his second year, Willis said this week that he’s feeling a lot more comfortable — even as Tennessee is implementing a new offense under coordinator Tim Kelly.

“It is definitely different from last year ,” Willis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “Things are moving fast, and last year, it was my rookie year, and it was my first time being under center, OTAs last year. I think when you have a whole year of doing something, you just get a little more comfortable doing it.

“We’re still learning. ... There’s still mistakes that are made, and we’re just trying to learn from them each day. This whole process of spring, it was really cool, getting in and learning the offense, learning our new players, and understanding how everybody learns and improves. It’s been great.”

Willis appeared in eight games with three starts last year, completing 50.8 percent of his passes for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for 123 yards with a TD.

Tennessee went 1-2 in games Willis started but turned to Josh Dobbs — who had just been signed off of Detroit’s practice squad — to start the last two games of the season.

But Willis has been working diligently to improve this offseason and may yet carve out a role for himself on the 2023 Titans.

“It’s a results-based business,” Willis said. “It doesn’t matter what I think, it doesn’t matter what you think, it just is. I am just focusing on what I can control.

“I have just been trying to take it one play at a time, and one day at a time. … And that’s just my main focus, understanding each play is not going to be great, but make the best of it what you can, and learn from it what you can.”