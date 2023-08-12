Malik Willis starts for Titans, runs for touchdown on opening drive

With Ryan Tannehill ahead of him on the depth chart and Will Levis breathing down his neck, Titans backup quarterback Malik Willis needs to impress in the preseason. He’s off to a good start.

Tannehill is sitting out and Willis got the start in the Titans’ preseason opener today in Chicago, and Willis made the most of his opportunity on the opening possession.

Willis completed three of his four passes for 39 yards on the opening drive, and he capped the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 7-0 lead over the Bears.

Willis was a disappointment as a rookie last season and the arrival of Levis puts means Willis doesn’t have much margin for error, so it’s a good sign for him that he was given the start today and made the most of it.