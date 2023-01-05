 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Pickups of the Day: Olson's Opportunity
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Marcus Jones back at practice for Patriots

  
Published January 5, 2023 11:21 AM
January 5, 2023 12:06 PM
With the Patriots vying for a playoff berth, Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what will be an emotional game in Buffalo.

The Patriots had rookie defensive back Marcus Jones back on the practice field Thursday.

Jones missed Week 17 with a concussion and he did not participate in practice on Wednesday. He was able to work as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday’s injury report will bring another update on how he’s progressing through the protocol.

Tight end Jonnu Smith also missed the last game with a concussion and also returned as a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (illness) was the only player out of practice entirely.

Defensive back Myles Bryant (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and defensive back Brenden Schooler (hip) were also limited participants.