Marcus Mariota embraces role of making Jalen Hurts a better quarterback

The Eagles introduced quarterback Marcus Mariota on Wednesday after he made official his signing of a one-year, $5 million deal. He could have been an Eagle to start his career.

Then Eagles coach Chip Kelly, who coached Mariota at Oregon, offered a ton to the Titans to move up to No. 2 overall. The Titans (stupidly) turned it down.

Things might have turned out differently for the Titans, Eagles, Kelly and Mariota if Tennessee had agreed to the 2015 deal that reportedly included two first-round picks, a second-rounder, any quarterback on the roster and any defensive player on the roster. Then, again, maybe not. Who knows?

“I think it’s easy eight years, nine years later to play the ‘what-if game,’ but I’m forever grateful to the Titans for giving me an opportunity,” Mariota said, via video of the news conference from the team. “I am grateful for the time I had with the Raiders, and the time I spent with the Falcons. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. I think ultimately it’s not only made me a better football player, but it’s made me a better man. We can always play the ‘what-if game,’ but at the end of the day, I’m excited to be here now and I look forward to doing what I can for this team.”

Mariota made 55 of his 74 career starts in his first four seasons after the Titans selected him second overall. He made 13 starts last season for the Falcons, more starts for him than the three previous seasons combined.

Now, Mariota is a backup again.

He understands the role is to make Jalen Hurts a better quarterback.

“My role is just to provide information and just share experiences,” Mariota said. “I think as a guy who has played in the league now for eight years, you know I’ve been cut; I’ve been a starter; we’ve won playoff games; I’ve been benched. So, I just really believe that I can relate with a lot of guys, and to be able to just continue to build that chemistry in the locker room and just be a voice and make an impact any way I can. But I think specifically for the quarterback position, ups and downs you’re going to face those throughout your career. Just being a guy for Jalen, and just being a resource any way that I can to hopefully make him better and make the team better.”